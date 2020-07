The Summit at Metrowest Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance online portal trash valet cats allowed alarm system business center coffee bar courtyard internet cafe green community on-site laundry parking pool table racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access lobby package receiving tennis court volleyball court

The Summit at Metrowest is located in Orlando, Florida, within the 1,805-acre master-planned community of MetroWest. Our community provides easy access to prime retail shopping and corporate headquarters such as Hard Rock Cafe, the Hilton Resorts Corporation, and Valencia Community College. This desirable location allows a short commute to Universal Studios Theme Parks and CityWalk, downtown Orlando, and is only minutes from Interstate-4, the Florida Turnpike, and State Road-408. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent boast unique features such as sunrooms with ceramic tile flooring, intrusion alarms, full-size washer and dryer, and ceiling fans throughout. Residents at The Summit at Metrowest can take advantage of an array of amenities including a swimming pool with sundeck seating and a strength & cardio fitness center. All of this combined with superior resident service, valet trash service, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and online resident services and bill pay,