The Morgan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

The Morgan

6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard · (407) 326-2637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free with Move-In by July 31!
Location

6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Airport North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6427-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 6427-205 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 6395-203 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6363-108 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 6379-101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Unit 6299-307 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6283-108 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Morgan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
parking
car wash area
courtyard
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city. The Morgan boasts a brilliant location in Orlando offering a quick 10-minute drive to the Orlando International Airport and Lake Nona, as well as a 20-minute drive to Downtown Orlando. For those looking for conveniences at their doorstep, residents should look no further than to the 350,000-square-foot, open-air Lee Vista Promenade - home to a host of restaurants and retail options. New residents to our community will be able to choose one-, two- or three-bedroom homes which feature gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and floating islands, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and washers and dryers in every residence. The Morgan encompasses just under 6,200-square-feet of indoor amenity space spanning club rooms, business center, state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga/spin studio and a cozy fireside lounge. Outside, residents can enjoy ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $100/month. Surface parking available. Limited number of reserved parking spaces available for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Morgan have any available units?
The Morgan has 28 units available starting at $1,324 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does The Morgan have?
Some of The Morgan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Morgan currently offering any rent specials?
The Morgan is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free with Move-In by July 31!
Is The Morgan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Morgan is pet friendly.
Does The Morgan offer parking?
Yes, The Morgan offers parking.
Does The Morgan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Morgan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Morgan have a pool?
Yes, The Morgan has a pool.
Does The Morgan have accessible units?
No, The Morgan does not have accessible units.
Does The Morgan have units with dishwashers?
No, The Morgan does not have units with dishwashers.
