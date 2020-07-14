All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

The Landing at East Mil

4937 Waterway Ct · (407) 456-8376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL 32839

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-126 · Avail. Sep 1

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-1027 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2-237 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landing at East Mil.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
tennis court
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home. When you’re ready to socialize, you can lounge poolside, take your pup for a romp in our green dog park, or get in shape at our on-site fitness center. And if that doesn’t convince you, The Landing is centrally placed in Orlando, within easy reach of plentiful dining, shopping, and entertainment options. What’s not to love?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 2 month based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $50; Set up fee $60 for 1BR and $70 for 2BR
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Landing at East Mil have any available units?
The Landing at East Mil has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does The Landing at East Mil have?
Some of The Landing at East Mil's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landing at East Mil currently offering any rent specials?
The Landing at East Mil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landing at East Mil pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landing at East Mil is pet friendly.
Does The Landing at East Mil offer parking?
Yes, The Landing at East Mil offers parking.
Does The Landing at East Mil have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landing at East Mil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landing at East Mil have a pool?
Yes, The Landing at East Mil has a pool.
Does The Landing at East Mil have accessible units?
No, The Landing at East Mil does not have accessible units.
Does The Landing at East Mil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Landing at East Mil has units with dishwashers.

