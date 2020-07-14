Amenities
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home. When you’re ready to socialize, you can lounge poolside, take your pup for a romp in our green dog park, or get in shape at our on-site fitness center. And if that doesn’t convince you, The Landing is centrally placed in Orlando, within easy reach of plentiful dining, shopping, and entertainment options. What’s not to love?