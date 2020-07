Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse tennis court volleyball court

Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living. The community amenities like the pool, clubhouse, and sports facilities bring the fun closer to home, while interior features like vaulted ceilings and open floor plans allow for you to experience a bright and sunny living space. We also offer you the opportunity to choose from 1, 2, 3, or 4 bedroom pet-friendly apartments, so you know you will always find the space you need at The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista in Southeast Orlando, FL.