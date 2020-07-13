All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

The District Universal Boulevard

Open Now until 6pm
9702 Universal Blvd · (407) 258-1582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Location

9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-436 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit B-272 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit B-432 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-207 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit B-111 · Avail. now

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit B-167 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-301 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit A-427 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Unit B-265 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The District Universal Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
internet access
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at The District at Universal Boulevard. Located right off of Universal Boulevard in Orlando, FL, this community provides quality entertainment and retail options within footsteps. Our first-floor retail space offers easy access to the essentials including Half Barrel, Liberty Design Beauty Salon, and Walgreens with more options coming soon! Residents of The District at Universal Boulevard also have the convenience of being only minutes away from theme parks, fine dining, shopping, and the airport. All of our apartment homes feature granite countertops, a walk-in closet, full-size washer and dryer, and a parking space in our resident parking garage. The District at Universal is currently recognized as Top Rated by ApartmentRatings.com, an honor that only 5% of apartment communities in the nation receive! We invite you to swing by and see what all of the fuss is about. Call or drop in at your convenience to take a tour. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant ($35 for spouse)
Deposit: $100 for studios or 1 bedrooms, $150 for 2 bedrooms, and $200 for 3 bedrooms.
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee; Reservation fee $275
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $350 (first pet), $100 (per additional pet)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month (1st pet), $15/month (per additional pet)
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The District Universal Boulevard have any available units?
The District Universal Boulevard has 39 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does The District Universal Boulevard have?
Some of The District Universal Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The District Universal Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
The District Universal Boulevard is offering the following rent specials: Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Is The District Universal Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, The District Universal Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does The District Universal Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, The District Universal Boulevard offers parking.
Does The District Universal Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The District Universal Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The District Universal Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, The District Universal Boulevard has a pool.
Does The District Universal Boulevard have accessible units?
No, The District Universal Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does The District Universal Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The District Universal Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
