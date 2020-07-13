The District Universal Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room internet access

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at The District at Universal Boulevard. Located right off of Universal Boulevard in Orlando, FL, this community provides quality entertainment and retail options within footsteps. Our first-floor retail space offers easy access to the essentials including Half Barrel, Liberty Design Beauty Salon, and Walgreens with more options coming soon! Residents of The District at Universal Boulevard also have the convenience of being only minutes away from theme parks, fine dining, shopping, and the airport. All of our apartment homes feature granite countertops, a walk-in closet, full-size washer and dryer, and a parking space in our resident parking garage. The District at Universal is currently recognized as Top Rated by ApartmentRatings.com, an honor that only 5% of apartment communities in the nation receive! We invite you to swing by and see what all of the fuss is about. Call or drop in at your convenience to take a tour. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM