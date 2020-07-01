The Beverly At East Mil

Lease Length: 7-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding, $50 Admin Fee, $250 First Time Renters Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open lot.