Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Beverly At East Mil

1182 Redman St · (407) 604-7081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Orlando
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL 32839

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1054C · Avail. Sep 11

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 1-1090D · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 1-1134D · Avail. Aug 17

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1034B · Avail. Jul 31

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Unit 1-1036A · Avail. Aug 21

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Beverly At East Mil.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
pool table
volleyball court
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations. And with brand new upgrades inside and out, you will find comfort and style at an exceptional value. Take advantage of fantastic amenities including our stunning remodeled clubhouse with business center, fitness studio, and refreshing swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding, $50 Admin Fee, $250 First Time Renters Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Beverly At East Mil have any available units?
The Beverly At East Mil has 5 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does The Beverly At East Mil have?
Some of The Beverly At East Mil's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Beverly At East Mil currently offering any rent specials?
The Beverly At East Mil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Beverly At East Mil pet-friendly?
Yes, The Beverly At East Mil is pet friendly.
Does The Beverly At East Mil offer parking?
Yes, The Beverly At East Mil offers parking.
Does The Beverly At East Mil have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Beverly At East Mil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Beverly At East Mil have a pool?
Yes, The Beverly At East Mil has a pool.
Does The Beverly At East Mil have accessible units?
No, The Beverly At East Mil does not have accessible units.
Does The Beverly At East Mil have units with dishwashers?
No, The Beverly At East Mil does not have units with dishwashers.
