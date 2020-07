Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking playground pool garage internet access trash valet yoga accessible bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

For residents looking for a sophisticated residence nestled inside Orlando's whirlwind of fun, there's Solaya. With close proximity to world-famous theme parks, retail and restaurants, this brand-new apartment community offers the perfect mix of convenience, fine living and smart value. What's more, a host of high-end amenities-like secure gate access and a private lake-makes for peace of mind under the sun. Solaya is a place of tranquility in an action-packed city. Solaya is where serenity glows.