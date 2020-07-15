Amenities
We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Sawgrass Apartments in Orlando, FL offers easy access to SR 436, the East-West Expressway (408), and I-4, which puts you just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, The Millenia Mall, and the area’s best shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and services. Come home and relax in your beautifully designed, one, two or three-bedroom apartment home. Enjoy the warm breeze from your screened in patio. Relax by the swimming pool or workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center.n. Pets get to enjoy our community too in our brand new Bark Park! Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. A sunny central location, on-site management, and superior amenities make Sawgrass Apartments a great place to call home!