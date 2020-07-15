All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Sawgrass Apartments

2859 S Conway Rd · (407) 315-1657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0112 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0203 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 0175 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 0142 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0208 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sawgrass Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
parking
We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Sawgrass Apartments in Orlando, FL offers easy access to SR 436, the East-West Expressway (408), and I-4, which puts you just minutes from the Orlando International Airport, The Millenia Mall, and the area’s best shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and services. Come home and relax in your beautifully designed, one, two or three-bedroom apartment home. Enjoy the warm breeze from your screened in patio. Relax by the swimming pool or workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center.n. Pets get to enjoy our community too in our brand new Bark Park! Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. A sunny central location, on-site management, and superior amenities make Sawgrass Apartments a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Restrictions: Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, and any mixed breed dog with identifiable characteristics specific to one of these breeds. Surnames used to disassociate a restricted breed such as "American Staffordshire Terrier" will also not be accepted. Any animal deemed or perceived as aggressive will be denied. Max weight 80 lb each
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sawgrass Apartments have any available units?
Sawgrass Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,183 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Sawgrass Apartments have?
Some of Sawgrass Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sawgrass Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sawgrass Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sawgrass Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sawgrass Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sawgrass Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sawgrass Apartments offers parking.
Does Sawgrass Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sawgrass Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sawgrass Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sawgrass Apartments has a pool.
Does Sawgrass Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sawgrass Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sawgrass Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sawgrass Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
