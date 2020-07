Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed parking

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome home to the Residences at West Place. If you are looking for luxury apartments in Orlando, Florida, look no further than West Place. Our community offers five unique designer one, two and three bedroom floor plans with variations such as custom cabinetry, window seats, garden tubs and ceramic tile. Nestled within a lakefront setting near the West Orlando community, The Residences at West Place offers that rare blend of a relaxing atmosphere coupled with the convenience of every access --we’re just minutes from downtown Orlando shopping, dining, and area attractions. Come and experience what we’re all about and make The Residences at West Place your new home today!