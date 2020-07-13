Polos Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal

In the heart of Orlando, just minutes from Orlando International Airport, lay the community apartment homes of Polos. Located in Southeast Orlando just off the East/West Expressway, our community of welcoming individuals offers one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for you!



Our unique dual master bedroom apartments are perfect for roommates. Offering spacious walk-in closets, stone tile floors, personal laundry equipment, private storage, and screened in patios, your apartment will be the home youve always dreamed of. Our pet-friendly units will ensure you have all the comforts of home.



Come workout in our 24-hour fitness center before you relax by our resort inspired pool. In our new clubhouse youll find a lounge, kitchen and TV where you can invite friends and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Need to do business? Then enjoy our complimentary fax, copy and printing center open Monday-Friday 9-5.



Whether you need access to the Beeline or the beach, Polos has it all.