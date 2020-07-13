All apartments in Orlando
Polos Apartments

5583 Gatlin Ave · (660) 235-3803
Location

5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5553G · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5547L · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 5613D · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5577F · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Polos Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
In the heart of Orlando, just minutes from Orlando International Airport, lay the community apartment homes of Polos. Located in Southeast Orlando just off the East/West Expressway, our community of welcoming individuals offers one, two and three bedroom apartments perfect for you!\n\nOur unique dual master bedroom apartments are perfect for roommates. Offering spacious walk-in closets, stone tile floors, personal laundry equipment, private storage, and screened in patios, your apartment will be the home youve always dreamed of. Our pet-friendly units will ensure you have all the comforts of home.\n\nCome workout in our 24-hour fitness center before you relax by our resort inspired pool. In our new clubhouse youll find a lounge, kitchen and TV where you can invite friends and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Need to do business? Then enjoy our complimentary fax, copy and printing center open Monday-Friday 9-5.\n\nWhether you need access to the Beeline or the beach, Polos has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $130 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polos Apartments have any available units?
Polos Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Polos Apartments have?
Some of Polos Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polos Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Polos Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polos Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Polos Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Polos Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Polos Apartments offers parking.
Does Polos Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Polos Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Polos Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Polos Apartments has a pool.
Does Polos Apartments have accessible units?
No, Polos Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Polos Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Polos Apartments has units with dishwashers.
