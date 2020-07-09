All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Pavilion at Lake Eve

12515 Lake Square Cir · (407) 863-6752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
Rent Special
One Month Free Rent for a Limited Time Only!
Location

12515 Lake Square Cir, Orlando, FL 32821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-304 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 1-216 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 4-209 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-412 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 1-314 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 4-311 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilion at Lake Eve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Pavilion at Lake Eve is a luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL, offering Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes. In addition to our prime location near Disney World, our luxury apartments in Orlando lavish residents with the most modern community amenities. One of the best things about Pavilion at Lake Eve is the incredible city that surrounds it. With a booming economy, excellent schools, and exceptional parks, Orlando is simply a great place to live. Never underestimate the importance of amenities. When you really get down to it, the difference between a beautiful apartment and your other options is all in the amenities. Our luxury Orlando apartments come with garages and offer a range of high-end features, from plank flooring and custom espresso cabinetry to huge soaking tubs and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Enjoy the light and airy feel created by 9-foot ceilings and cooling ceiling fans. Then head outdoors to discover a host of community amenities just steps from your door. A resort-style pool, with deck and lounging area is the perfect place to relax and unwind, while our cyber café and executive business center help you get work done from the comfort of home. Connect with friends and neighbors in our interactive game room, outdoor lounge, and other prime social spots. Are you searching for pet-friendly apartments to rent in Orlando, Florida? Come home to our dynamic, upscale community of Pavilion at Lake Eve. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 -12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavilion at Lake Eve have any available units?
Pavilion at Lake Eve has 11 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavilion at Lake Eve have?
Some of Pavilion at Lake Eve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilion at Lake Eve currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilion at Lake Eve is offering the following rent specials: Short Term Fee
Is Pavilion at Lake Eve pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve is pet friendly.
Does Pavilion at Lake Eve offer parking?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve offers parking.
Does Pavilion at Lake Eve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilion at Lake Eve have a pool?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve has a pool.
Does Pavilion at Lake Eve have accessible units?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve has accessible units.
Does Pavilion at Lake Eve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavilion at Lake Eve has units with dishwashers.
