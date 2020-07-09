Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community

Pavilion at Lake Eve is a luxury apartment community in Orlando, FL, offering Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes. In addition to our prime location near Disney World, our luxury apartments in Orlando lavish residents with the most modern community amenities. One of the best things about Pavilion at Lake Eve is the incredible city that surrounds it. With a booming economy, excellent schools, and exceptional parks, Orlando is simply a great place to live. Never underestimate the importance of amenities. When you really get down to it, the difference between a beautiful apartment and your other options is all in the amenities. Our luxury Orlando apartments come with garages and offer a range of high-end features, from plank flooring and custom espresso cabinetry to huge soaking tubs and ceramic tile in the bathrooms. Enjoy the light and airy feel created by 9-foot ceilings and cooling ceiling fans. Then head outdoors to discover a host of community amenities just steps from your door. A resort-style pool, with deck and lounging area is the perfect place to relax and unwind, while our cyber café and executive business center help you get work done from the comfort of home. Connect with friends and neighbors in our interactive game room, outdoor lounge, and other prime social spots. Are you searching for pet-friendly apartments to rent in Orlando, Florida? Come home to our dynamic, upscale community of Pavilion at Lake Eve. Apply online today!