Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Palms at World Gateway

9000 Avenue Pointe Cir · (407) 326-2886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Avenue Pointe Cir, Orlando, FL 32821
World Gateway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-107 · Avail. now

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 18-305 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 13-304 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-108 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,527

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Unit 10-106 · Avail. now

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 14-106 · Avail. now

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at World Gateway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
courtyard
media room
yoga
Inviting interiors, modern upgrades, and sophisticated amenities all come together at Palms at World Gateway. Tucked away just minutes from Orlando's world-class theme parks and attractions, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Orlando, Florida, fully encompass the beachy, laid-back vibe you've been looking for in a home. Each of our pet-friendly apartments is highlighted with designer finishes like stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry, so you can enjoy the finer things in life. Our welcoming and social community sets you up for success, too. Start your day in our fitness center, visit the bark park with your dog, and grab your morning pick-me-up from our coffee bar. Resort-style living awaits at Palms at World Gateway. From upscale amenities to luxurious features, our gated community has everything you need to live the good life in Orlando. Maintain your workout routine in the fitness center, or if you prefer a calmer calorie burn, find your zen in our ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $40/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Carport Parking Available. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carports, Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at World Gateway have any available units?
Palms at World Gateway has 21 units available starting at $1,212 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms at World Gateway have?
Some of Palms at World Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at World Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at World Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at World Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at World Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Palms at World Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Palms at World Gateway offers parking.
Does Palms at World Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palms at World Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at World Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Palms at World Gateway has a pool.
Does Palms at World Gateway have accessible units?
No, Palms at World Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at World Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at World Gateway has units with dishwashers.
