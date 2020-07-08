Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage car charging cc payments dog grooming area e-payments game room green community hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board trash valet

This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Business on the brain? Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away.While the action of Downtown Orlando will surround you, the luxury of Modera Central will welcome you. Overlooking Lake Eola, Modera Central transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio, Modera Central offers you a life of leisure at your own design.Inside, sophisticated contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors.If you visualize a life of breathtaking sophistication, where you can get away without going anywhere, and something exciting is always within a simple stroll, it's time to make Modera Central your new home.