All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Modera Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Modera Central
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Modera Central

125 E. Pine Street · (321) 204-7548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to Two Months Free! Call for Details! --- Waived security deposit, on approved credit.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1305 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2205 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Unit 1622 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,007

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Unit 1822 · Avail. now

$3,017

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
trash valet
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Business on the brain? Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away.While the action of Downtown Orlando will surround you, the luxury of Modera Central will welcome you. Overlooking Lake Eola, Modera Central transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio, Modera Central offers you a life of leisure at your own design.Inside, sophisticated contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors.If you visualize a life of breathtaking sophistication, where you can get away without going anywhere, and something exciting is always within a simple stroll, it's time to make Modera Central your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds. Weight limit: 100 lbs. Please contact our leasing office for information.
Parking Details: 1 parking space per leaseholder. 1st space is $25, 2nd space is $100, 3rd space is $125.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Central have any available units?
Modera Central has 46 units available starting at $1,522 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Central have?
Some of Modera Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Central currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Central is offering the following rent specials: Up to Two Months Free! Call for Details! --- Waived security deposit, on approved credit.
Is Modera Central pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Central is pet friendly.
Does Modera Central offer parking?
Yes, Modera Central offers parking.
Does Modera Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Central have a pool?
Yes, Modera Central has a pool.
Does Modera Central have accessible units?
No, Modera Central does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Central has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Modera Central?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity