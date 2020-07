Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed garage parking car wash area racquetball court

Tucked away amid swaying palm trees and resting next to the beautiful waters of a private lake, Mission Bay in East Orlando, offers relaxed tropical charm in a picturesque setting. Our community is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes, and the University of Central Florida. In some cases, applicants may be required to submit a Guarantor Application. Please call for an appointment today.