Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill pool table yoga

We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM. For a limited time, take advantage of our $99 Look & Lease special and receive six weeks free plus a $500 gift card when you move in by July 31, 2020! *Select lease terms. See agent for details. M2 at Millenia brings a unique living experience to Orlando. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise apartment homes adjacent to the Mall at Millenia. Brand new apartment homes feature granite countertops, wood-like luxury vinyl flooring, modern cabinetry, walk-in closets, stainless steel finish appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer set. Community amenities include a private parking garage, entertainment-centered clubhouse, business center with conference room, parcel acceptance room, entertainment room with gaming tables, wifi access, fitness center with cardio and TRX equipment, bicycle storage, outdoor dining and a Zen courtyard with a fireside lounge and waterfall. This gated community is conveniently located in the heart of the Millenia shopping and entertainment district, with convenient access to Florida's Turnpike, I4, and major area theme parks. Give us a call today to learn more about all that M2 at Millenia has to offer!