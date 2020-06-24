All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

M2 at Millenia

4206 Eastgate Dr · (407) 502-4726
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$99 Look & Lease, six weeks free, & a $500 gift card!* --- *Must move in by 7/31/20 & select a 14-month lease term. See agent for details. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice.
Location

4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3301 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1211 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Unit 3229 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3433 · Avail. now

$1,968

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 3216 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,968

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,968

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from M2 at Millenia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
pool table
yoga
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM. For a limited time, take advantage of our $99 Look & Lease special and receive six weeks free plus a $500 gift card when you move in by July 31, 2020! *Select lease terms. See agent for details. M2 at Millenia brings a unique living experience to Orlando. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom mid-rise apartment homes adjacent to the Mall at Millenia. Brand new apartment homes feature granite countertops, wood-like luxury vinyl flooring, modern cabinetry, walk-in closets, stainless steel finish appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer set. Community amenities include a private parking garage, entertainment-centered clubhouse, business center with conference room, parcel acceptance room, entertainment room with gaming tables, wifi access, fitness center with cardio and TRX equipment, bicycle storage, outdoor dining and a Zen courtyard with a fireside lounge and waterfall. This gated community is conveniently located in the heart of the Millenia shopping and entertainment district, with convenient access to Florida's Turnpike, I4, and major area theme parks. Give us a call today to learn more about all that M2 at Millenia has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 pet: $350 and 2 pets $550
limit: 2
rent: $17 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: 5 level parking garages first come first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does M2 at Millenia have any available units?
M2 at Millenia has 32 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does M2 at Millenia have?
Some of M2 at Millenia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is M2 at Millenia currently offering any rent specials?
M2 at Millenia is offering the following rent specials: $99 Look & Lease, six weeks free, & a $500 gift card!* --- *Must move in by 7/31/20 & select a 14-month lease term. See agent for details. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice.
Is M2 at Millenia pet-friendly?
Yes, M2 at Millenia is pet friendly.
Does M2 at Millenia offer parking?
Yes, M2 at Millenia offers parking.
Does M2 at Millenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, M2 at Millenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does M2 at Millenia have a pool?
Yes, M2 at Millenia has a pool.
Does M2 at Millenia have accessible units?
No, M2 at Millenia does not have accessible units.
Does M2 at Millenia have units with dishwashers?
No, M2 at Millenia does not have units with dishwashers.
