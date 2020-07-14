Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue. Commute easily with access to Interstate 4 and SR-408/East-West Expressway or stay nearby and enjoy outdoor activities and local events at Church Street, Lake Eola Park, Orlando City Stadium, and the Amway Center. These luxury apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two and three bedroom homes with fabulous Chef-Style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Lexington Court, take advantage of the community amenities with professional business center and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Lexington Court offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



