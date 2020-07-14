All apartments in Orlando
Lexington Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Lexington Court

315 W Concord St · (813) 437-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Dot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Olive-1

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Eola-1

$890

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Ivanhoe-1

$1,038

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 728 sqft

Highland-1

$1,038

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 728 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Copeland-1

$1,178

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Sunset-1

$1,178

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Sunset(b)-1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue. Commute easily with access to Interstate 4 and SR-408/East-West Expressway or stay nearby and enjoy outdoor activities and local events at Church Street, Lake Eola Park, Orlando City Stadium, and the Amway Center. These luxury apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two and three bedroom homes with fabulous Chef-Style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Lexington Court, take advantage of the community amenities with professional business center and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Lexington Court offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

Concord Rents is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Court have any available units?
Lexington Court offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $890, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,038, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,178. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Court have?
Some of Lexington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Court pet-friendly?
No, Lexington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Lexington Court offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Court offers parking.
Does Lexington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Court have a pool?
No, Lexington Court does not have a pool.
Does Lexington Court have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Court has accessible units.
Does Lexington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Court has units with dishwashers.
