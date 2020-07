Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse playground

Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire. Enjoy our incredibly convenient upgraded amenities including our spacious clubhouse, full-service business center, and robust fitness center. You’ll feel right at home in our recently renovated selection of open-concept floor plans.