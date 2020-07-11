Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance parking on-site laundry business center car wash area clubhouse concierge internet access

Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space. Residents can also enjoy the communal amenities at our luxury apartments in Orlando. Ditch your expensive gym membership and start working out at our Millenia apartments' 24-hour fitness center or go for a swim in our pool. Our property is also conveniently located, so our downtown Orlando apartments will make getting around the busy city easier than ever. Come home to the Isles at East Millenia and start living a life of luxury and ease. Schedule your visit to our community today!



Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals.