Isles at East Millenia

Lease Length: 7-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $149 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750-1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (up to 39 lbs) and $525 (40-80 lbs) per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.