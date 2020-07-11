All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Isles at East Millenia

1980 Lake Fountain Dr · (320) 381-1579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL 32839
Americana

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 727 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Isles at East Millenia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
parking
on-site laundry
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space. Residents can also enjoy the communal amenities at our luxury apartments in Orlando. Ditch your expensive gym membership and start working out at our Millenia apartments' 24-hour fitness center or go for a swim in our pool. Our property is also conveniently located, so our downtown Orlando apartments will make getting around the busy city easier than ever. Come home to the Isles at East Millenia and start living a life of luxury and ease. Schedule your visit to our community today!

Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents. However, we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours and meetings with prospective residents. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually. You may also call or email our leasing office to set up a virtual visit with one of our leasing professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $149 Per Applicant
Deposit: $750-1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (up to 39 lbs) and $525 (40-80 lbs) per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Isles at East Millenia have any available units?
Isles at East Millenia has 5 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Isles at East Millenia have?
Some of Isles at East Millenia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Isles at East Millenia currently offering any rent specials?
Isles at East Millenia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Isles at East Millenia pet-friendly?
Yes, Isles at East Millenia is pet friendly.
Does Isles at East Millenia offer parking?
Yes, Isles at East Millenia offers parking.
Does Isles at East Millenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Isles at East Millenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Isles at East Millenia have a pool?
Yes, Isles at East Millenia has a pool.
Does Isles at East Millenia have accessible units?
No, Isles at East Millenia does not have accessible units.
Does Isles at East Millenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Isles at East Millenia has units with dishwashers.
