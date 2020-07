Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed garage parking new construction yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come experience living in style at Hudson at East. Choose from varied one, two and three bedroom layouts boasting high-end features sure to impress your designer instincts. Unbeatable location surrounded on all sides by appealing destinations to include downtown Orlando, UCF, Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park, Waterford Lakes Town Center and Orlando International Airport. Premium shopping, dining and golfing opportunities are available nearby with easy access to all major highways.