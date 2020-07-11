All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

EOS

12221 E Colonial Dr · (321) 684-4601
Location

12221 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2314 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 2203 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from EOS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet access
media room
smoke-free community
EOS Orlando offers new contemporary Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom apartment homes for rent on E. Colonial Drive. With direct access from the 408 Expressway, near Waterford Lakes and Alafaya, EOS is within close proximity to Central Florida Research Park, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Energy, University of Central Florida, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Quadrangle, and Orlando City Soccer Club. Anchored beside the Publix Super Market at Town Park, you’re within minutes of excitement in the great city of Orlando. EOS Apartments creates an extraordinary experience for all residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. See leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EOS have any available units?
EOS has 7 units available starting at $1,326 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does EOS have?
Some of EOS's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EOS currently offering any rent specials?
EOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is EOS pet-friendly?
Yes, EOS is pet friendly.
Does EOS offer parking?
Yes, EOS offers parking.
Does EOS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, EOS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does EOS have a pool?
Yes, EOS has a pool.
Does EOS have accessible units?
No, EOS does not have accessible units.
Does EOS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EOS has units with dishwashers.
