Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments courtyard dog grooming area internet access media room smoke-free community

EOS Orlando offers new contemporary Studio, 1 and 2 Bedroom apartment homes for rent on E. Colonial Drive. With direct access from the 408 Expressway, near Waterford Lakes and Alafaya, EOS is within close proximity to Central Florida Research Park, Lockheed Martin, Siemens Energy, University of Central Florida, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Quadrangle, and Orlando City Soccer Club. Anchored beside the Publix Super Market at Town Park, you’re within minutes of excitement in the great city of Orlando. EOS Apartments creates an extraordinary experience for all residents.