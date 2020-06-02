Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet volleyball court yoga garage parking car charging coffee bar community garden internet cafe media room new construction online portal package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East. Luxury exudes from every detail with beautiful apartments providing a higher standard of living, lifestyle amenities you cannot get anywhere else, and a fantastic location just off of FL-528. Choose between our wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans giving you the perfect fit to feel right at home. Luxury means more than designer features; our incredibly spacious layouts, ranging from 811 and 1381 square feet, provide more than enough room for you and our four-legged companions in our pet friendly community. Please click on our pet policy and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible pet restrictions and weight limits.