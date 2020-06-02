All apartments in Orlando
Eight at East.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Eight at East

3200 Innovation Walk Loop · (407) 901-9293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL 32828

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-110 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 11-103 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 6-101 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eight at East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
garage
parking
car charging
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East. Luxury exudes from every detail with beautiful apartments providing a higher standard of living, lifestyle amenities you cannot get anywhere else, and a fantastic location just off of FL-528. Choose between our wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans giving you the perfect fit to feel right at home. Luxury means more than designer features; our incredibly spacious layouts, ranging from 811 and 1381 square feet, provide more than enough room for you and our four-legged companions in our pet friendly community. Please click on our pet policy and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible pet restrictions and weight limits.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: 300
limit: 2
rent: 20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit of 100 lbs. combined
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private or Attached Garages Available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eight at East have any available units?
Eight at East has 3 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Eight at East have?
Some of Eight at East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eight at East currently offering any rent specials?
Eight at East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eight at East pet-friendly?
Yes, Eight at East is pet friendly.
Does Eight at East offer parking?
Yes, Eight at East offers parking.
Does Eight at East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eight at East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eight at East have a pool?
Yes, Eight at East has a pool.
Does Eight at East have accessible units?
No, Eight at East does not have accessible units.
Does Eight at East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eight at East has units with dishwashers.

