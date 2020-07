Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors ice maker range Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Crowntree Lakes, set in the Vista Lakes-Lake Nona area of Orlando, is a rental community where you are truly going to find homes that are both spacious and upgraded. Select from a one, two or three bedroom home and enjoy your stunning and expansive gourmet kitchen, featuring sleek black GE appliances, granite countertops and plentiful cabinet storage space. The design of these kitchens also goes beyond the typical galley style kitchen you will find in most apartment homes and instead gives you a wraparound bar with lots of square footage for cooking, entertaining and just day to day living in comfort and style.