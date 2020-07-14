All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Concord Court at Creative Village

Open Now until 6pm
661 W Amelia Street · (407) 513-1926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

661 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Dot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Court at Creative Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options. Grab a free LYMMO BUS or hop on a LIME bike to a MAGIC game at the AMWAY CENTER, or enjoy a play at the DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. CHURCH STREET, LAKE EOLA PARK, and ORLANDO CITY SOCCER STADIUM are also only a short jaunt away. In addition, you have easy access to Interstate 4 and SR-408/East-West Expressway. This five-story apartment community is a central part of the Creative Village skyline featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. You'll fall in love with our open concept floor plans! At Amelia Court, take advantage of the community amenities with a resident lounge with billiards, cyber cafe with study nook, Amazon Hub Package Center, bike locker racking, and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Amelia Court offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 30 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Concord Court at Creative Village have any available units?
Concord Court at Creative Village has 10 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord Court at Creative Village have?
Some of Concord Court at Creative Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Court at Creative Village currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Court at Creative Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Court at Creative Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Court at Creative Village is pet friendly.
Does Concord Court at Creative Village offer parking?
Yes, Concord Court at Creative Village offers parking.
Does Concord Court at Creative Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Concord Court at Creative Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Court at Creative Village have a pool?
No, Concord Court at Creative Village does not have a pool.
Does Concord Court at Creative Village have accessible units?
Yes, Concord Court at Creative Village has accessible units.
Does Concord Court at Creative Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Court at Creative Village has units with dishwashers.

