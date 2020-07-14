Concord Court at Creative Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options. Grab a free LYMMO BUS or hop on a LIME bike to a MAGIC game at the AMWAY CENTER, or enjoy a play at the DR. PHILLIPS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. CHURCH STREET, LAKE EOLA PARK, and ORLANDO CITY SOCCER STADIUM are also only a short jaunt away. In addition, you have easy access to Interstate 4 and SR-408/East-West Expressway. This five-story apartment community is a central part of the Creative Village skyline featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. You'll fall in love with our open concept floor plans! At Amelia Court, take advantage of the community amenities with a resident lounge with billiards, cyber cafe with study nook, Amazon Hub Package Center, bike locker racking, and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Amelia Court offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.