Colonial Grand At Metrowest
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

Colonial Grand At Metrowest

6432 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6432 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
GREAT OPPORTUNITY to live in the amazing location area Metrowest. Close to Valencia College, stores, Universal Studios and more. It is 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled apartment. Rent includes water utility. Come see it now easy showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have any available units?
Colonial Grand At Metrowest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have?
Some of Colonial Grand At Metrowest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Grand At Metrowest currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Grand At Metrowest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Grand At Metrowest pet-friendly?
No, Colonial Grand At Metrowest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest offer parking?
No, Colonial Grand At Metrowest does not offer parking.
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonial Grand At Metrowest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have a pool?
No, Colonial Grand At Metrowest does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have accessible units?
No, Colonial Grand At Metrowest does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonial Grand At Metrowest has units with dishwashers.

