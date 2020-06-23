GREAT OPPORTUNITY to live in the amazing location area Metrowest. Close to Valencia College, stores, Universal Studios and more. It is 1 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled apartment. Rent includes water utility. Come see it now easy showings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have any available units?
Colonial Grand At Metrowest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
What amenities does Colonial Grand At Metrowest have?
Some of Colonial Grand At Metrowest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Grand At Metrowest currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Grand At Metrowest is not currently offering any rent specials.