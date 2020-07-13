Century Millenia

Lease Length: 7-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one pet); $450 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting. Exotic pets and reptiles are also prohibited; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Storage Details: Storage unit: $65/month