Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage internet access bocce court media room package receiving trash valet

Your search for unparalleled comfort ends at Century Millenia Apartments. Nestled in a picturesque setting with an excellent location, our apartments in Millenia, Orlando, blend small-town charm with the conveniences of city life. Granting you smooth commutes to work, our community has the ideal address that you’ve always wanted, with easy access to some of the best school districts. Pets allowed, too!



From the resort-inspired pool with saltwater to the private cabana with comfy lounges, relaxation takes center stage in our community. Built with your wellbeing in mind, they boast even more features like hammock groves with green spaces, a grilling courtyard, as well as a resident hub with Starbucks coffee. All of these were designed to enhance your daily living, along with other perks like Amazon Hub package lockers, external storage, and a dog park for your furry friends. We even have a state-of-the-art fitness center that’s always open and fully outfitted with professional equipment