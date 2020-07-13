All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Century Millenia

Open Now until 6pm
5100 Millenia Blvd · (321) 978-0965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Advertise $99 App/Admin
Rent Special
Save $750 off Select Units Throughout Your Lease Term! Restrictions Apply. Contact the Leasing Office for Details!
Location

5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839
Florida Center North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6309 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 2309 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,377

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6202 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,337

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 2310 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 6312 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7307 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Century Millenia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
bocce court
media room
package receiving
trash valet
Your search for unparalleled comfort ends at Century Millenia Apartments. Nestled in a picturesque setting with an excellent location, our apartments in Millenia, Orlando, blend small-town charm with the conveniences of city life. Granting you smooth commutes to work, our community has the ideal address that you’ve always wanted, with easy access to some of the best school districts. Pets allowed, too!

From the resort-inspired pool with saltwater to the private cabana with comfy lounges, relaxation takes center stage in our community. Built with your wellbeing in mind, they boast even more features like hammock groves with green spaces, a grilling courtyard, as well as a resident hub with Starbucks coffee. All of these were designed to enhance your daily living, along with other perks like Amazon Hub package lockers, external storage, and a dog park for your furry friends. We even have a state-of-the-art fitness center that’s always open and fully outfitted with professional equipment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one pet); $450 (two pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month flat fee
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull including American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Bull Terrier, Chow, Presa Canario, Shar-peis, any mixed breed that includes any prohibited breed, dogs with specific defensive or attack training, former Military or Police trained dogs, and any dog with a history of biting. Exotic pets and reptiles are also prohibited; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined
Storage Details: Storage unit: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Millenia have any available units?
Century Millenia has 13 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Millenia have?
Some of Century Millenia's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Millenia currently offering any rent specials?
Century Millenia is offering the following rent specials: Advertise $99 App/Admin
Is Century Millenia pet-friendly?
Yes, Century Millenia is pet friendly.
Does Century Millenia offer parking?
Yes, Century Millenia offers parking.
Does Century Millenia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Millenia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Millenia have a pool?
Yes, Century Millenia has a pool.
Does Century Millenia have accessible units?
No, Century Millenia does not have accessible units.
Does Century Millenia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Millenia has units with dishwashers.
