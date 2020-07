Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community internet access lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Waterford Lakes offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our residents enjoy homes with cutting-edge sound reduction technology, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, USB-enabled outlets, walnut floors, pendant and track lighting, high ceilings and full-size washers and dryers. Exploring, relaxing and breaking a sweat is all possible without ever leaving the property in the 24-hour fitness center with free weights and cardio equipment, tropical pool surrounded by cabanas and grilling stations, entertainment lounge with billiards and more. Our pet-friendly community caters to four-legged family members with a dog washing station and two dog parks on site. Camden Waterford Lakes is conveniently located near the Waterford Lakes Town Center, minutes away from Downtown Orlando and has easy ...