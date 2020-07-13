All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Camden Thornton Park

420 E Church St · (754) 205-3384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 E Church St, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 462 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 560 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,889

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,919

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 442 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,839

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Unit 542 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 26

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Thornton Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Daily life at Camden Thornton Park revolves around Thornton Park District, the surrounding arts district and the Lake Eola shore. Check out our pet-friendly one, two and three bed apartments featuring modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathrooms with soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and Downtown Orlando views from your own balcony. Amenities include a 24-hour concierge, 24-hour gym, saltwater pool and spa, poolside lounge with games and grills, and more! We're also home to SNAP! an art gallery featuring local artists' work. We can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300. No deposit required with approved credit. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Move-in Fees: $295 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Controlled Access Garage available. We offer garage permit parking: $30 for the 1st parking space $100 for the 2nd parking space* Guests are welcome too! *Parking rent may vary by floor plan type. Please call for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Thornton Park have any available units?
Camden Thornton Park has 15 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Thornton Park have?
Some of Camden Thornton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Thornton Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Thornton Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Thornton Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Thornton Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden Thornton Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden Thornton Park offers parking.
Does Camden Thornton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Thornton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Thornton Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden Thornton Park has a pool.
Does Camden Thornton Park have accessible units?
No, Camden Thornton Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Thornton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Thornton Park has units with dishwashers.

