Camden Thornton Park.

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300. No deposit required with approved credit. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Move-in Fees: $295 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Controlled Access Garage available.
We offer garage permit parking:
$30 for the 1st parking space
$100 for the 2nd parking space*
Guests are welcome too!
*Parking rent may vary by floor plan type. Please call for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.