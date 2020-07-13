Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments online portal pool table smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Daily life at Camden Thornton Park revolves around Thornton Park District, the surrounding arts district and the Lake Eola shore. Check out our pet-friendly one, two and three bed apartments featuring modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathrooms with soaking tubs, large walk-in closets, and Downtown Orlando views from your own balcony. Amenities include a 24-hour concierge, 24-hour gym, saltwater pool and spa, poolside lounge with games and grills, and more! We're also home to SNAP! an art gallery featuring local artists' work. We can't wait to welcome you home!