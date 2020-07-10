All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Camden Orange Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Camden Orange Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Orange Court

Open Now until 6pm
668 N Orange Ave · (760) 232-4642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1410 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 2104 · Avail. now

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4112 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Orange Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
game room
guest parking
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. If you're looking for an urban luxury living, look no further than Camden Orange Court. Once home to the Orange Court Hotel in the 1920's, we now offer studio, one and two bedroom floorplans full of updates such as high ceilings framed with crown molding, large walk-in closets, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets, polished concrete floors and full-size washers and dryers included. The best places to enjoy Orlando's city views are in the cabanas by the saltwater pool or in the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Other amenities include the 24-hour fitness center with free weights, cardio and interactive equipment, a social gaming lounge and the choice of using a leashed and unleashed dog park for four-legged family members. Camden Orange Court sits in the heart of downtown with access to the best ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $295
Additional: Cable and Internet $99, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Call us today with any pet-related questions!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Orange Court have any available units?
Camden Orange Court has 24 units available starting at $1,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Orange Court have?
Some of Camden Orange Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Orange Court currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Orange Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Orange Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Orange Court is pet friendly.
Does Camden Orange Court offer parking?
Yes, Camden Orange Court offers parking.
Does Camden Orange Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Orange Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Orange Court have a pool?
Yes, Camden Orange Court has a pool.
Does Camden Orange Court have accessible units?
No, Camden Orange Court does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Orange Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Orange Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Orange Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity