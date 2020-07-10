Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. If you're looking for an urban luxury living, look no further than Camden Orange Court. Once home to the Orange Court Hotel in the 1920's, we now offer studio, one and two bedroom floorplans full of updates such as high ceilings framed with crown molding, large walk-in closets, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets, polished concrete floors and full-size washers and dryers included. The best places to enjoy Orlando's city views are in the cabanas by the saltwater pool or in the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Other amenities include the 24-hour fitness center with free weights, cardio and interactive equipment, a social gaming lounge and the choice of using a leashed and unleashed dog park for four-legged family members. Camden Orange Court sits in the heart of downtown with access to the best ...