Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga 24hr maintenance bike storage community garden e-payments guest suite internet access online portal pool table smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden North Quarter is a nine-story apartment community located in the heart of downtown Orlando, Florida. Inside each studio, one and two bedroom apartment home is stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, quartz countertops in the kitchen and granite countertops in the bathroom, spacious walk-in closets, large windows for plenty of natural light and more. Take advantage of all the rooftop amenities - swimming pool with sundeck, sky lounge with indoor fireplaces, outdoor bar with icemaker and fridge, fitness center with a view of Lake Concord, yoga studio and more. Our pet-friendly community also includes a private, fenced in dog park. Find North Quarter district favorites, grocery stores, parks with walking trails and more nearby with a short walk, drive or plenty of public transportation. Come home to Camden ...