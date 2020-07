Amenities

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Lee Vista's unique amenities and central location make it easy to stay in or explore your city at any time. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious walk-in closets, open concept floor plans, large Palladium windows, 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, hardwood-style flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Select homes feature sleek dark gray modern cabinets, white quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Camden Lee Vista residents enjoy two resort-style swimming pools, a high-endurance fitness center, outdoor living space with grilling stations and a pet grooming station for our four-legged friends. Orlando's best of shopping, food, and fun are just minutes away and include Walt Disney World, Sea World, Universal Studios, The Lee Vista Promenade and more. ...