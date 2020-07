Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bike storage garage internet access media room online portal 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden LaVina fits the lifestyle you want to live with upscale features inside and the best of Orlando just minutes away. Every one, two and three bedroom apartment home is complete with hardwood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer included and more. Take a luxury staycation anytime by visiting our 24-hour high-endurance fitness center, resort-style pool surrounded by cabanas, theater room and clubhouse with a pool table and shuffleboard. The off-leash "bark park" and short trips to popular pet shops such as Pet Paradise for grooming and a gourmet pet bakery offer your pets a life of luxury as well. Located in the Lake Nona area, Camden LaVina provides easy access to all of Orlando such as the Orlando International Airport, Moss ...