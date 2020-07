Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Enjoy Orlando's sunny weather at Camden Lago Vista from inside one of our upscale apartment homes and townhomes or lounging under a palm tree by the pool. We offer one, two and three bedroom homes with crown molding, white cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers and more. Our two bedroom townhomes showcase a loft and a two-car garage. We are a pet-friendly community and provide a fenced in dog park with seating for you and a watering station for pets to be able to play all day. Camden Lago Vista invites residents to break a sweat in the high endurance fitness center, soak in the Orlando sun by our resort-style pool with access to WiFi, explore using the Lakeside Walking Trails and more. Our location right outside of the Orlando International Airport is a great bonus for ...