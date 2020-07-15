Camden Hunters Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog grooming area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal garage alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub racquetball court smoke-free community tennis court trash valet volleyball court

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Hunter's Creek makes no compromises when it comes to style and convenience. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are complete with spacious walk-in closets, Chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, double sink vanities, and scenic views from screened in patios, and full-size washers and dryers. Fun is just a few steps from the front door with a playground for the kids and a fenced in dog park with dog washing stations for the four-legged family members. Our residents enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor space with grilling stations, and nearby walking trails. Our community's location gives residents easy access to Florida's hotspots like The Loop, The Florida Mall, Walt Disney World and more. Don't compromise and come home to Camden ...