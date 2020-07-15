All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

Camden Hunters Creek

4341 Summit Creek Blvd · (720) 961-2516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8308 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 8203 · Avail. now

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 8108 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9304 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 4209 · Avail. now

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Unit 6302 · Avail. now

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Hunters Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog grooming area
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
garage
alarm system
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
racquetball court
smoke-free community
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Hunter's Creek makes no compromises when it comes to style and convenience. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are complete with spacious walk-in closets, Chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, double sink vanities, and scenic views from screened in patios, and full-size washers and dryers. Fun is just a few steps from the front door with a playground for the kids and a fenced in dog park with dog washing stations for the four-legged family members. Our residents enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor space with grilling stations, and nearby walking trails. Our community's location gives residents easy access to Florida's hotspots like The Loop, The Florida Mall, Walt Disney World and more. Don't compromise and come home to Camden ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $285
Additional: Cable and Internet $95, Valet Living (trash pickup) $25, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions:American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit
Storage Details: Large storage unit: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Hunters Creek have any available units?
Camden Hunters Creek has 13 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Hunters Creek have?
Some of Camden Hunters Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Hunters Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Hunters Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Hunters Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Hunters Creek is pet friendly.
Does Camden Hunters Creek offer parking?
Yes, Camden Hunters Creek offers parking.
Does Camden Hunters Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Hunters Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Hunters Creek have a pool?
Yes, Camden Hunters Creek has a pool.
Does Camden Hunters Creek have accessible units?
No, Camden Hunters Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Hunters Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Hunters Creek has units with dishwashers.
