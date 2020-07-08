All apartments in Orlando
Bridgewater
Bridgewater

2490 S Conway Rd · (407) 499-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2490 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
online portal
trash valet
Located in Orlando, Florida, Bridgewater Apartments provides optimum comfort and ease of living. Our one and two bedroom resort-style apartment homes all have their own private screened in patio or balcony.Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by one of the refreshing pools, or take a leisure walk around the lake. Our pet friendly property has a large dog park and is only minutes from The Dog Mahall, which provides doggie daycare and spa services.
This lively location provides easy access to an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Along with being conveniently located near major employers and transportation. Start your life at Bridgewater Apartments with a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony in all units, storage available in first floor units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgewater have any available units?
Bridgewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridgewater have?
Some of Bridgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgewater currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgewater is pet friendly.
Does Bridgewater offer parking?
Yes, Bridgewater offers parking.
Does Bridgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgewater have a pool?
Yes, Bridgewater has a pool.
Does Bridgewater have accessible units?
No, Bridgewater does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgewater has units with dishwashers.
