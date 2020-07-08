Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court parking 24hr maintenance car wash area online portal trash valet

Located in Orlando, Florida, Bridgewater Apartments provides optimum comfort and ease of living. Our one and two bedroom resort-style apartment homes all have their own private screened in patio or balcony.Simplify your life with online service requests and rent payment options, unwind by one of the refreshing pools, or take a leisure walk around the lake. Our pet friendly property has a large dog park and is only minutes from The Dog Mahall, which provides doggie daycare and spa services.

This lively location provides easy access to an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs. Along with being conveniently located near major employers and transportation. Start your life at Bridgewater Apartments with a tour today!