Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:02 PM

Brickstone Maitland Summit

Open Now until 6pm
9000 Summit Centre Way · (321) 233-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL 32810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 013-303 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 013-305 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 003-307 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,291

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 006-201 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,507

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 012-207 · Avail. now

$1,542

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 004-306 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 008-308 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,468

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brickstone Maitland Summit.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Brickstone Maitland Summit! Our lakeside apartment home community offers a convenient East Orlando location, plus with all the amenities and features you crave. Explore our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, each with a private patio and open-concept living spaces. At Brickstone Maitland Summit, our newly renovated homes include wood-grain flooring, premium finishes like granite countertops and stainless appliances, plus in-home washer/dryer. Select homes also offer direct-access garages. Weekends are more fun here, enjoying our lakeside swimming pool, outdoor lounge with firepit, or 24-hour fitness center. Brickstone Maitland Summit is pet friendly and large dogs are welcome, with no weight restrictions. We are located just off Maitland Boulevard, within minutes of 429 and I-4, offering easy access to the Altamonte Mall, Winter Park Village, RDV and Downtown Orlando. Schedule your tour and come check out all that Brickstone Maitland Summit has to offer today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: Surety bond $175-Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee, $50 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 valet trash $10 compactor fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: 1 Space Assigned Parking, Single Car Attached Garage. Garage lot. Covered lot.
Storage Details: $20-30 per a storage closet depending on size

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Brickstone Maitland Summit have any available units?
Brickstone Maitland Summit has 16 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Brickstone Maitland Summit have?
Some of Brickstone Maitland Summit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brickstone Maitland Summit currently offering any rent specials?
Brickstone Maitland Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brickstone Maitland Summit pet-friendly?
Yes, Brickstone Maitland Summit is pet friendly.
Does Brickstone Maitland Summit offer parking?
Yes, Brickstone Maitland Summit offers parking.
Does Brickstone Maitland Summit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brickstone Maitland Summit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brickstone Maitland Summit have a pool?
Yes, Brickstone Maitland Summit has a pool.
Does Brickstone Maitland Summit have accessible units?
No, Brickstone Maitland Summit does not have accessible units.
Does Brickstone Maitland Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brickstone Maitland Summit has units with dishwashers.

