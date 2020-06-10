Amenities
Welcome home to Brickstone Maitland Summit! Our lakeside apartment home community offers a convenient East Orlando location, plus with all the amenities and features you crave. Explore our one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, each with a private patio and open-concept living spaces. At Brickstone Maitland Summit, our newly renovated homes include wood-grain flooring, premium finishes like granite countertops and stainless appliances, plus in-home washer/dryer. Select homes also offer direct-access garages. Weekends are more fun here, enjoying our lakeside swimming pool, outdoor lounge with firepit, or 24-hour fitness center. Brickstone Maitland Summit is pet friendly and large dogs are welcome, with no weight restrictions. We are located just off Maitland Boulevard, within minutes of 429 and I-4, offering easy access to the Altamonte Mall, Winter Park Village, RDV and Downtown Orlando. Schedule your tour and come check out all that Brickstone Maitland Summit has to offer today!