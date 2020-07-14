All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Bell at Universal

6350 Vineland Rd · (321) 241-2786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6350 Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-306 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 06-201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 05-206 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-315 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 06-215 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 01-108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell at Universal.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest suite
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Come See Our Newly Renovated Homes!

5% Off Monthly Rent for all Universal Studios Employees
10% Off Monthly Rent for all Orange County School Board Employees
Bell at Universal, formerly known as The Landmark at Universal apartments, offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments just steps away from Universal Studios Orlando and 15 minutes from downtown. Our Vineland Road location is convenient to South Kirkman Rd, Florida's Turnpike, and I-4, and the community is moments from all of the dining, shopping, and night life around Universal Studios.

There are six, thoughtfully-designed one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from, each with 9' ceilings, washer and dryer, ceilings fans in every room, walk-in closets, and more. Bell at Universal amenities include gated access, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour billiards and game room, outdoor kitchen and patio, and a resort style, beach-entry swimming pool with outdoor lounge.

Call and schedule an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-one month's rent. Depending on screening and background check.
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15.00 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell at Universal have any available units?
Bell at Universal has 15 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell at Universal have?
Some of Bell at Universal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell at Universal currently offering any rent specials?
Bell at Universal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell at Universal pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell at Universal is pet friendly.
Does Bell at Universal offer parking?
Yes, Bell at Universal offers parking.
Does Bell at Universal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell at Universal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell at Universal have a pool?
Yes, Bell at Universal has a pool.
Does Bell at Universal have accessible units?
No, Bell at Universal does not have accessible units.
Does Bell at Universal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell at Universal has units with dishwashers.
