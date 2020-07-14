Amenities
Come See Our Newly Renovated Homes!
5% Off Monthly Rent for all Universal Studios Employees
10% Off Monthly Rent for all Orange County School Board Employees
Bell at Universal, formerly known as The Landmark at Universal apartments, offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments just steps away from Universal Studios Orlando and 15 minutes from downtown. Our Vineland Road location is convenient to South Kirkman Rd, Florida's Turnpike, and I-4, and the community is moments from all of the dining, shopping, and night life around Universal Studios.
There are six, thoughtfully-designed one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from, each with 9' ceilings, washer and dryer, ceilings fans in every room, walk-in closets, and more. Bell at Universal amenities include gated access, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour billiards and game room, outdoor kitchen and patio, and a resort style, beach-entry swimming pool with outdoor lounge.
