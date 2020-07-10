Beacon at Seminole Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool online portal cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments guest parking

Conveniently located by I4, Maitland Blvd, 414, 434, John Young, and other major roadways and along the bus line. Upon entering the Community you will find crisp curb appeal and pristine apartment homes. We offer 1, 2, and 3 spacious floor plans designed to make your home feel more like home. Our apartments are equipped with all major appliances with upgrade levels to meet your cosmetic desires. Within our Community, you will find 2 updated laundry rooms, 2 mindfully positioned bike racks, an updated playground and mailbox facility as well as a large Community swimming pool.