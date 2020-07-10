All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Beacon at Seminole Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Beacon at Seminole Lakes

7120 Forest City Rd · (407) 410-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL 32810
Lockhart

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 84 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,065

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon at Seminole Lakes.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Conveniently located by I4, Maitland Blvd, 414, 434, John Young, and other major roadways and along the bus line. Upon entering the Community you will find crisp curb appeal and pristine apartment homes. We offer 1, 2, and 3 spacious floor plans designed to make your home feel more like home. Our apartments are equipped with all major appliances with upgrade levels to meet your cosmetic desires. Within our Community, you will find 2 updated laundry rooms, 2 mindfully positioned bike racks, an updated playground and mailbox facility as well as a large Community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $165 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, We offer RLL Liability Insurance for $12 per month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Pets under 50 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have any available units?
Beacon at Seminole Lakes has 2 units available starting at $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have?
Some of Beacon at Seminole Lakes's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon at Seminole Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon at Seminole Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon at Seminole Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon at Seminole Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Beacon at Seminole Lakes offers parking.
Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beacon at Seminole Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Beacon at Seminole Lakes has a pool.
Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have accessible units?
No, Beacon at Seminole Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon at Seminole Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon at Seminole Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Beacon at Seminole Lakes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity