Baber Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill tennis court parking courtyard internet access media room package receiving

Welcome home to Barber Park Apartments - a waterfront community on the banks of Lake George with studio, one and two-bedroom garden apartments and townhomes. Enjoy unmatched comfort, convenience and value when you choose one of our newly renovated homes at Barber Park Apartments.



Our community is packed with exciting amenities including two resort-style swimming pools with sundecks, a large grill and picnic pavilion, upgraded fitness center, and a resident clubhouse complete with a billiards room. Homes at Barber Park are designed to impress. Residents enjoy premium finishes, plus open-concept living with a modern appeal that includes breakfast bars and wood-grain flooring.



Ideally located in South Semoran, Barber Park is just minutes from Orlando International Airport and several major thoroughfares including I-4, 408, 528, 417, and the Florida Turnpike. In addition, all of the area theme parks are conveniently close by. Stop by or give us a call today to take a tour of your new ho