Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage business center courtyard dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Explore the serene scenes and lush gardens of Axis West, a community just a few minutes from Orlando's booming entertainment district! Axis West Apartments are the premier hub for a balanced and active lifestyles. Our community is just a few blocks from downtown Orlando, and is conveniently located close to some of the city's best attractions such as Universal Studios, Sea World Orlando, Disney's Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, the Orlando Eye and Madame Tassauds Wax Museum.



Axis West features enhanced amenities, modern designs, upscale finishes and beachy styles.Choose between our 3 designer finish collections that are all highlighted with hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, upgraded 42' cabinetry, opulent walk in closets, private screened-in patios and balconies, and washers and dryers. Find a peace of mind in our community garden, resort-style zero entry heated saltwater swimming pool, paved jogging trails or the Pilates and Yoga Pavilion.