Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court yoga cats allowed parking courtyard media room package receiving pool table

Find every comfort in your new home at Avenues of Baldwin Park, located in Orlando, FL! Nestled in the highly-desired Baldwin Park area, Avenues of Baldwin Park offers the perfect blend of spacious and comfortable apartment homes, plus unbeatable community and area amenities.



At Avenues of Baldwin Park, you can settle in to one of our newly renovated one, two, or three bedroom homes featuring upgraded fixtures and finishes in an open-concept layout. If you’re searching for walk-in closets, a full-size washer and dryer, a screened lanai, or waterfront living – we have it all! Our full array of lifestyle amenities brings you the best living experience in Orlando. Avenues of Baldwin Park boasts ample community green space and a pet park, all ideal for your furry friend, plus we accept large dogs. Residents also enjoy a soccer field, basketball court, 24-hour fitness center with yoga studio, and two resort-style swimming pools with sundecks and picnic pavilions.



Conveniently located ne