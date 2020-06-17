All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Aspire.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Aspire
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:09 AM

Aspire

111 Washington Street · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Live, Work, Play....Luxury High-rise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. Aspire provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola. Residents appreciate local amenities such as Orlando Magic Games, Solar Bears Games, Orlando City Soccer Games, Performing Arts, Museums, Theaters, Restaurants, Rooftop Lounges, Cafes, Coffee Shops, an Urban Grocer, Parks, Festivals, Free Bus Services, Car & Bike Shares, Light Rail and much more. Aspire Boast the most Dramatic Rooftop Amenities located on the 29th floor, enjoying a resort pool, hot tub, fitness center and Summer Kitchen with Stunning Panoramic Skyline Views, Overlooking Downtown Orlando & Lake Eola Rooftop Pool & Hot Tub with Skyline Views 29th Floor Resident Lounge Fitness Center Controlled Building Access Secured Parking Office Space & Retail Space Onsite Storage Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryers Granite Counter Tops 10 FT Ceilings Floor to Ceiling Glass Balconies & Terraces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspire have any available units?
Aspire has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire have?
Some of Aspire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspire pet-friendly?
No, Aspire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Aspire offer parking?
Yes, Aspire does offer parking.
Does Aspire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire have a pool?
Yes, Aspire has a pool.
Does Aspire have accessible units?
No, Aspire does not have accessible units.
Does Aspire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspire has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aspire?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity