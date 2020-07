Amenities

Welcome home to ARIUM Metrowest! Situated along beautiful Turkey Lake, our prestigious address puts you adjacent to Veranda Park and MetroWest Golf Club.Our amenities truly define your living experience. Take a swim in one of our two pools or work out in our fitness studio with an interactive spin and yoga room. Relax in our Wi-Fi cafe lounge or at our private Floridian fishing pier. We offer large 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments or townhomes with impeccable interiors. At our pet-friendly community, your four-legged family members are welcome including large dogs. Our apartments boast desirable features including air conditioning, ceramic tiled kitchens, intrusion alarms, detached garages and full size washer/dryers.We are within a few miles of The Mall of Millennia and Orlando International Premium Outlets. Our location provides easy access to I-4, the 408 and the Florida Turnpike which makes commuting around very easy! Visit us today and make ARIUM MetroWest your new HOME!