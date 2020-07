Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving trash valet volleyball court cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance basketball court hot tub playground

Experience the finest in apartment home living at ARIUM Grandewood, a scenic community of apartments in Orlando, FL. Our gated community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and exquisite interiors. Our homes boast desirable features including granite-style countertops, sleek black appliances, 9-foot ceilings with double crown molding, full size washer/dryers and luxurious garden tubs. With an array of amenities ranging from a full-size volleyball court to a convenient business center, you’ll find everything you need to live carefree right at home. Take a swim in our resort-style pool, break a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, or entertain your friends at our BBQ pavilion and lounge. A pet-friendly community, ARIUM Grandewood welcomes your furry friends of all sizes! Whether you take a stroll along the community lake or visit our interactive dog park, your pet will love the outdoor space our community offers. With our community’s Carefree Livi