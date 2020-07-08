Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE
9902 Shadow Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9902 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SEE VIRTUAL TOUR #2 FOR A FULL 360 DEGREE WALK THROUGH FROM ROOM TO ROOM AND FLOOR TO CEILING! FABULOUS GATED COMMUNITY HOME WITH A RATED SCHOOLS AT ALL LEVELS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have any available units?
9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have?
Some of 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 SHADOW CREEK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
