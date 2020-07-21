All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE

9796 Bennington Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9796 Bennington Chase Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
