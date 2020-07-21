9796 Bennington Chase Drive, Orlando, FL 32829 Vista East
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9796 BENNINGTON CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.