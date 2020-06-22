9726 Old Patina Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story house in the East Park subdivision in the Lake Nona area of SE Orlando and just minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City.



This property features views of the water/pond (and sunsets over the water) from several rooms including the family room, kitchen and master bedroom and also features a formal living room with high, vaulted ceilings, new wood carpet in the downstairs living room with tile flooring in the wet areas, formal dining room, a butler's pantry, kitchen with center-island/sink open to the family room, large breakfast nook with bay window and a downstairs half-bath for convenience.



Upstairs you will find a landing with a large bonus room-perfect for an office or entertainment room just off the landing, a separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, master bedroom with walk-in closet and large covered upstairs balcony with a great view of the water, along with 3 more spacious bedrooms.



This property also features a side covered patio downstairs with a great view of the water, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, and plenty of closet space and a fenced backyard.



This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park roads in SE Orlando and just minutes to the Medical City, the 417 (Greenway) and the 528 (Beachline) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport) local shopping, dining establishments and school



The East Park subdivision features a well-maintained park around the community lake with playgrounds, restrooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, BBQ grills, a picnic area, walking trails and a fishing pier.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



(RLNE5839863)