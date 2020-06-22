All apartments in Orlando
Location

9726 Old Patina Way, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9726 Old Patina Way · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2703 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 4/2.5 in East Park of Lake Nona w/Water View and Upstairs Balcony - Don't miss this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story house in the East Park subdivision in the Lake Nona area of SE Orlando and just minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City.

This property features views of the water/pond (and sunsets over the water) from several rooms including the family room, kitchen and master bedroom and also features a formal living room with high, vaulted ceilings, new wood carpet in the downstairs living room with tile flooring in the wet areas, formal dining room, a butler's pantry, kitchen with center-island/sink open to the family room, large breakfast nook with bay window and a downstairs half-bath for convenience.

Upstairs you will find a landing with a large bonus room-perfect for an office or entertainment room just off the landing, a separate laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, master bedroom with walk-in closet and large covered upstairs balcony with a great view of the water, along with 3 more spacious bedrooms.

This property also features a side covered patio downstairs with a great view of the water, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, and plenty of closet space and a fenced backyard.

This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park roads in SE Orlando and just minutes to the Medical City, the 417 (Greenway) and the 528 (Beachline) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport) local shopping, dining establishments and school

The East Park subdivision features a well-maintained park around the community lake with playgrounds, restrooms, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball, BBQ grills, a picnic area, walking trails and a fishing pier.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5839863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 Old Patina Way have any available units?
9726 Old Patina Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9726 Old Patina Way have?
Some of 9726 Old Patina Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 Old Patina Way currently offering any rent specials?
9726 Old Patina Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 Old Patina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9726 Old Patina Way is pet friendly.
Does 9726 Old Patina Way offer parking?
Yes, 9726 Old Patina Way does offer parking.
Does 9726 Old Patina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9726 Old Patina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 Old Patina Way have a pool?
No, 9726 Old Patina Way does not have a pool.
Does 9726 Old Patina Way have accessible units?
No, 9726 Old Patina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 Old Patina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9726 Old Patina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
