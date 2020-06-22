All apartments in Orlando
9681 Lake District LN
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

9681 Lake District LN

9681 Lake District Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9681 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Spacious 6 bedroom & 4 bathroom Single Family home waiting for you!!! Enjoy Florida sunsets from your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9681 Lake District LN have any available units?
9681 Lake District LN doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9681 Lake District LN currently offering any rent specials?
9681 Lake District LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9681 Lake District LN pet-friendly?
No, 9681 Lake District LN is not pet friendly.
Does 9681 Lake District LN offer parking?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not offer parking.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have a pool?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have a pool.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have accessible units?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have units with air conditioning.
