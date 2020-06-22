Rent Calculator
Orlando, FL
9681 Lake District LN
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM
1 of 13
9681 Lake District LN
9681 Lake District Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9681 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 6 bedroom & 4 bathroom Single Family home waiting for you!!! Enjoy Florida sunsets from your backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9681 Lake District LN have any available units?
9681 Lake District LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 9681 Lake District LN currently offering any rent specials?
9681 Lake District LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9681 Lake District LN pet-friendly?
No, 9681 Lake District LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9681 Lake District LN offer parking?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not offer parking.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have a pool?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have a pool.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have accessible units?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9681 Lake District LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9681 Lake District LN does not have units with air conditioning.
