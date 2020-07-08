All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 24 2019 at 1:33 PM

966 Drew Ave

966 Drew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

966 Drew Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/959ce2c05e ---- In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s pass the credit and background check - NO EVICTIONS AND CANNOT OWE ANY LANDLORD\'S MONEY. The household combined must make 3 times the monthly rent. First month\'s rent and security deposit due once approval. We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant. TO APPLY GO TO ALLCOUNTYPREMIER.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Drew Ave have any available units?
966 Drew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 966 Drew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
966 Drew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Drew Ave pet-friendly?
No, 966 Drew Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 966 Drew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 966 Drew Ave offers parking.
Does 966 Drew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 966 Drew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Drew Ave have a pool?
No, 966 Drew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 966 Drew Ave have accessible units?
No, 966 Drew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Drew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 966 Drew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Drew Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 966 Drew Ave has units with air conditioning.

