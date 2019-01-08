All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9636 DORIS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9636 DORIS LANE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

9636 DORIS LANE

9636 Doris Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9636 Doris Lane, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Tivoli Gardens, A Gated community. 2 story townhome with 1 car garage, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with screened in patio, Community pool, park and basketball close to school shopping and high way. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9636 DORIS LANE have any available units?
9636 DORIS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9636 DORIS LANE have?
Some of 9636 DORIS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 DORIS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9636 DORIS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9636 DORIS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9636 DORIS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9636 DORIS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9636 DORIS LANE offers parking.
Does 9636 DORIS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9636 DORIS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9636 DORIS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9636 DORIS LANE has a pool.
Does 9636 DORIS LANE have accessible units?
No, 9636 DORIS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9636 DORIS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9636 DORIS LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach