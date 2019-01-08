9636 DORIS LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Tivoli Gardens, A Gated community. 2 story townhome with 1 car garage, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with screened in patio, Community pool, park and basketball close to school shopping and high way. Ready to move in.