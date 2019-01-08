Tivoli Gardens, A Gated community. 2 story townhome with 1 car garage, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, with screened in patio, Community pool, park and basketball close to school shopping and high way. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9636 DORIS LANE have any available units?
9636 DORIS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9636 DORIS LANE have?
Some of 9636 DORIS LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 DORIS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9636 DORIS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.