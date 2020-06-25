All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9515 FENROSE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9515 FENROSE TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9515 FENROSE TERRACE

9515 Fenrose Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9515 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have any available units?
9515 FENROSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have?
Some of 9515 FENROSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 FENROSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9515 FENROSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 FENROSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach