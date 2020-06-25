Rent Calculator
9515 FENROSE TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
9515 FENROSE TERRACE
9515 Fenrose Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9515 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have any available units?
9515 FENROSE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have?
Some of 9515 FENROSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9515 FENROSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9515 FENROSE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 FENROSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 FENROSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 FENROSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
